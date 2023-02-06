MT's 35 Women Under 35 2023 - open for entries

Previous winners of Management Today's list of rising female stars include Stella McCartney, Dido Harding, Martha Lane Fox, Karen Blackett, and Shabri Lakhani.

by Éilis Cronin

Management Today’s long-running 35 Women Under 35 awards are now open for entries.

These awards recognise and reward brilliant female talent in the early stages of their careers. To be eligible for entry, they must be based in the UK but can work in any industry or for any size of business.
Each entry will be judged by Rachael Flanagan, founder and chief executive of cleaning company Mrs Buckét and a former 35 Women Under 35 winner; Debbie Zaman, founder and chief executive of technology PR agency and global president of the With Global Alliance; and Katie Hunter, social and influencer lead at Accenture Song and former 35 Women Under 35 winner.

