MT’s 35 Women Under 35 judge on International Women’s Day

We ask one of this year’s judges what makes a winning entry and why celebrating International Women’s Day is vital in 2023.

International Women’s Day began in February 1909 in the US as a way to celebrate the achievements of women and seek equality between the sexes. This year’s theme is #EmbraceEquity, which focuses on creating a more inclusive world, challenging stereotypes and addressing discrimination.

Management Today has a long history of championing women in business. Our 2023 35 Women under 35 will continue to shine a spotlight on brilliant, talented women who have already achieved great things in their career and are set to be tomorrow’s leaders.

We spoke with one of the judges of this year’s awards, Khaleelah Jones PhD, founder of digital marketing agency Careful Feet Digital and tech startup Dime.