MT's 35 Women Under 35 - open for entries

Previous winners of Management Today's list of rising female stars include Martha Lane Fox, Karen Blackett and Sarah Willingham.

by Kate Magee
35 Under 35
35 Under 35

Management Today’s long-running 35 Women Under 35 awards are now open for entries.

The awards aim to find and shine a spotlight on MT’s cover stars of tomorrow. They recognise brilliant female talent in the early stages of their careers. They must be based in the UK but can be from any industry or size of business.

Previous winners include Stella McCartney, Martha Lane Fox, Karen Blackett, Sarah Willingham, Rebekah Brooks and Dido Harding.

Nominations are open until 30 March 2022. There is a discount for those who apply by 9 March 2022. The winners will be announced in June 2022.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package