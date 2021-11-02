MT's 35 Women Under 35 - open for entries

Management Today’s long-running 35 Women Under 35 awards are now open for entries.

The awards aim to find and shine a spotlight on MT’s cover stars of tomorrow. They recognise brilliant female talent in the early stages of their careers. They must be based in the UK but can be from any industry or size of business.

Previous winners include Stella McCartney, Martha Lane Fox, Karen Blackett, Sarah Willingham, Rebekah Brooks and Dido Harding.



Nominations are open until 30 March 2022. There is a discount for those who apply by 9 March 2022. The winners will be announced in June 2022.