MT's best books to read over Christmas

Christmas reading for CEOs - here is MT's pick of the best business books to expand your business nous.

by Paul Simpson

When it comes to business books there are, as Italian novelist Italo Calvino observed in a slightly different context, titles “made for other purposes than reading, were read before they were written, have been read by everyone so it’s as if you have read them”.

There are also, he suggests, “books that fill you with sudden curiosity, not easily justified.”

Here are six of the latter – a mix of old and contemporary titles – chosen to provide British business leaders with some useful brainfood.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Take a free trial

Get 30 days unrestricted access to:

  • All the latest news, trends, and developments.
  • Exclusive interviews with CEOs and thought-leaders
  • MT Classroom - giving you an academic grounding without expensive courses
  • Management Matters and other in-depth content.
  • Daily bulletins straight to your inbox

Take a free trial today