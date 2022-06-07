DE&I Leadership Awards

MT’s DE&I Leadership Awards 2022: shortlist announced

Who’s in the running for Management Today’s highly-prized gongs?

by MT Staff
Published: 10 hours ago
Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Management Today can reveal the shortlist for its inaugural DE&I Leadership Awards 2022. 

The awards champion the companies and individuals that have made exceptional contributions, influenced or sparked cultural change to support diversity and inclusion in the past year. 

It’s important because diversity, equity and inclusion are not just the right policies for businesses to pursue, they will be critical to their future success. 

The shortlisted entrants are listed below in alphabetical order. 

Congratulations to all the entrants who made the cut, and thanks to our brilliant judges for their hard work. 

THE SHORTLIST 

Best Flexible Working Initiative

The Creative Engagement Group

YouGov

Best for Social Mobility Inclusion

Flex Legal

News UK

School of Marketing

 

Best Health and Wellbeing Initiative

Active Campaign

Intermediate Media 

Origin Doors and Windows

 

Champions Of Change

Little Dot Studios

NatWest Group

Newton

Quiet Storm

The Creative Engagement Group

 

DE&I Champion

Sue Emms, BDP

Alexandra Everinoff, Involve

Nurit Hattab, Electronic Arts

Luke-Matthew Iveson, The Creative Engagement Group

Ritchie Mehta, School of Marketing

Lisa Quest, Oliver Wyma

Jo-ann Robertson, Ketchum

 

DE&I Workplace of the Year

Immediate Media

Ketchum

Pretty Green Things

Smyle

The Creative Engagement Group

 

Best for Working Parents

To be announced on the day



