MT’s DE&I Leadership Awards 2022: shortlist announced

Management Today can reveal the shortlist for its inaugural DE&I Leadership Awards 2022.
The awards champion the companies and individuals that have made exceptional contributions, influenced or sparked cultural change to support diversity and inclusion in the past year.
It’s important because diversity, equity and inclusion are not just the right policies for businesses to pursue, they will be critical to their future success.
The shortlisted entrants are listed below in alphabetical order.
Congratulations to all the entrants who made the cut, and thanks to our brilliant judges for their hard work.
THE SHORTLIST
Best Flexible Working Initiative
The Creative Engagement Group
YouGov
Best for Social Mobility Inclusion
Flex Legal
News UK
School of Marketing
Best Health and Wellbeing Initiative
Active Campaign
Intermediate Media
Origin Doors and Windows
Champions Of Change
Little Dot Studios
NatWest Group
Newton
Quiet Storm
The Creative Engagement Group
DE&I Champion
Sue Emms, BDP
Alexandra Everinoff, Involve
Nurit Hattab, Electronic Arts
Luke-Matthew Iveson, The Creative Engagement Group
Ritchie Mehta, School of Marketing
Lisa Quest, Oliver Wyma
Jo-ann Robertson, Ketchum
DE&I Workplace of the Year
Immediate Media
Ketchum
Pretty Green Things
Smyle
The Creative Engagement Group
Best for Working Parents
