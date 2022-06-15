MT’s DE&I Leadership Awards 2022: The winners revealed

The awards champion the companies and individuals that have made exceptional contributions, influenced or sparked cultural change to support diversity and inclusion in the past year.
Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to our brilliant judges for their hard work.
THE WINNERS
In order to ensure entries were being judged fairly, where appropriate, the judges awarded a winner among the large business entrants (more than 500 employees) or SMEs entrants (500 or fewer employees). Where the decision was close, they also gave highly commended nominations to some deserving candidates.
Best Flexible Working Initiative
Winner: YouGov
Best for Social Mobility Inclusion
Winner (Large Business): News UK
Winner (SME): Flex Legal
Highly Commended: School of Marketing
Best Health and Wellbeing Initiative
Winner: Immediate Media
Champions Of Change
Winner (Large): NatWest Group
Winner (SME): Quiet Storm
DE&I Champion
Winner (Large): Jo-ann Robertson, Ketchum
Winner (SME): Ritchie Mehta, School of Marketing
Highly Commended (SME): Nurit Hattab, Electronic Arts
DE&I Workplace of the Year
Winner (Large): Ketchum
Winner (SME): Pretty Green Things
Best for Working Parents
Winner: Invesco