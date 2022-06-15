DE&I Leadership Awards

MT’s DE&I Leadership Awards 2022: The winners revealed

Management Today is delighted to announce the winners of its inaugural DE&I Leadership Awards 2022.

by Kate Magee
Published: 11 hours ago
Last Updated: 8 hours ago

The awards champion the companies and individuals that have made exceptional contributions, influenced or sparked cultural change to support diversity and inclusion in the past year.

Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to our brilliant judges for their hard work.

THE WINNERS

In order to ensure entries were being judged fairly, where appropriate, the judges awarded a winner among the large business entrants (more than 500 employees) or SMEs entrants (500 or fewer employees). Where the decision was close, they also gave highly commended nominations to some deserving candidates. 

Best Flexible Working Initiative

Winner: YouGov

Best for Social Mobility Inclusion

Winner (Large Business): News UK

Winner (SME): Flex Legal

Highly Commended: School of Marketing

Best Health and Wellbeing Initiative

Winner: Immediate Media 

Champions Of Change

Winner (Large): NatWest Group

Winner (SME): Quiet Storm

DE&I Champion

Winner (Large): Jo-ann Robertson, Ketchum

Winner (SME): Ritchie Mehta, School of Marketing

Highly Commended (SME): Nurit Hattab, Electronic Arts

DE&I Workplace of the Year

Winner (Large): Ketchum

Winner (SME): Pretty Green Things

Best for Working Parents

Winner: Invesco



