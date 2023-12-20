MT’s top podcast episodes

1. How to work with difficult people

Amy Gallo, Harvard Business Review’s contributing editor and co-host of the Women at Work podcast discusses her latest book Getting Along, How To Work With Anyone, (Even Difficult People). She identifies eight types of difficult people and offers practical strategies to deal with each type of person, as well as advice on how you cope personally with the fall out, from understanding why these battles can be so troubling and how to let them bother you less.