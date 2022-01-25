MT's Winter magazine out now

“This job is too much like hard work. It’s like pulling a giant 747 down the runway with a harness on your back. Every morning you get up and have to start pulling.” It was the prime minister’s role that Boris Johnson was referring to in this alleged quote, but nearly two years into the global pandemic, there are many leaders who feel the same.

We start the year with the déjà vu of enforced remote working, barren supermarket shelves and lateral flow tests harder to acquire than booze at Westminster’s Tesco Express. Couple that with the spectre of inflation, a national insurance hike, supply chain disruption, ongoing Covid restrictions and the still unfolding consequences of Brexit, and it’s easy to feel deflated.

Although I believe “implicitly” I have not broken my New Year’s resolutions yet (on account of not making any), if one of yours is to relocate your business, then we can help. Over the past few months we’ve been furiously crunching numbers and speaking to experts to robustly assess which British towns and cities are the best for business outside of London. And it is Edinburgh we have anointed as king of the business castle. (In the spirit of fresh starts, I’ve forgiven the city for cancelling Hogmanay the one year I decided to attend.) The city provides a skilled workforce, strong economy, high productivity rates, a track record of innovation and a much-vaunted quality of life.