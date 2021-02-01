"My boss made me work in the office despite a Covid-19 outbreak"

Bad Management Today: Research suggests that employees are being forced into unsafe workplaces.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

Wearing masks and social distancing have been common practice for almost a year, yet the UK’s independent health and safety regulator is still receiving a high number of complaints on Covid-19 practices in the workplace.

Between 6 and 14 January alone, nearly 4,000 employees were so concerned for their safety that they blew the whistle to the Health and Safety Executive. 

Sadly, being forced to go into a workplace that isn’t Covid-compliant isn’t a new trend: since the pandemic started, the HSE has received 134,000 complaints. (For context, the HSE issued 7,000 notices in 2019, in response to 32,000 complaints.)

