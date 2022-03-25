"My Facebook boss shared her performance review with the whole business"

The leader that made me: What John Lamphiere, regional vice-president EMEA and APAC of ActiveCampaign, learnt from some negative feedback while at Facebook.

During my career, I’ve found the best leaders all share common traits that enable them to be successful. These include empathy, transparency and being able to hold people accountable while being an enabler for them to excel.

At Facebook, for example, Carolyn Everson, the vice-president of the global business group, was an excellent communicator and placed great emphasis on transparency. She was never afraid to be vulnerable with her team and once shared her own performance review with the entire organisation. It galvanised everyone behind her and had a big impact on me.

This humbleness is a trait I’ve seen in other great leaders such as Robert Hohman, the co-founder and chief executive of Glassdoor. Even when he needed to be direct or deliver a message that not everyone wanted to hear, he had humility in everything he did. This helped everyone to understand the “why” and bring them along with him on the journey.