'My high-performance habit? Do what’s right, not what’s easiest'

Behind the lucrative leaders who grace Britain’s billboards, TV screens and magazine covers, there is a team of people strategising their every next move. This week Management Today meets Holly Bott, the woman behind the blooming careers of the likes of Ant and Dec, Davina McCall and Tom Daley. In her role as, UK managing director of Ymu Entertainment, Bott develops and guides the careers of over 75 TV presenters, hosts, specialists and broadcasters. Around a decade of growing clients into successful stars, has rubbed off on Bott who has been invited onto global stages, like Adweek, to talk about how to nurture talent and teams.

Describe yourself in three words

Ambitious, haphazard and (sometimes too) sarcastic.

What is the most important leadership lesson life has taught you?

Always find people who are better at things than you are. They make life a lot better and more fulfilling. And to be more resilient. Not everyone is against you and often feedback is to make things better, not make you insecure.