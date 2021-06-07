How to nail your first 100 days

Ever since freshly minted president Franklin Delano Roosevelt coined the phrase in one of his famous radio addresses to the depression-hit US in 1933, the “first 100 days” of any leader’s role have been the subject of much close scrutiny and analysis. And not without reason.

For good or ill, the tone and pace you set in those initial few months of any big new job will be the one that forever defines you in the eyes of your team, your colleagues, your customers, the board… pretty much everyone who matters to your future career progress. So no pressure.

And with the 46th occupant of the White House, Joe Biden, having recently passed the milestone in April tackling surely one of the most challenging inboxes in the world, what better time to revisit the subject?

