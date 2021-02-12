Should we name and shame companies forcing staff into the office?

Firms clearly value reputation over people.

by Stephen Jones

Companies that continue to unnecessarily insist that their employees come into the office during the coronavirus lockdown should be named, shamed and publicly fined for doing so. 

That’s the view of RSA chief executive Matthew Taylor. His comments follow the Guardian's publication of a poll by The Trades Union Congress that suggests as many as one in five workers are still going into the office unnecessarily. 

Of the 19% going in who could otherwise fulfill their role from home, 40% said pressure from their boss was the main reason for their return. 

