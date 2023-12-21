How the National Grid’s boss Alice Delahunty is keeping the lights on

The president of the UK’s power grid tells MT about the largest energy overhaul in generations, the energy “trilemma” and how she stays rested enough to deal with a crisis.

Business leaders often talk metaphorically about ‘keeping the lights on’. But for Alice Delahunty, it’s not just an expression, it’s her job.

As the president of National Grid Electricity Transmission, she’s in charge of a nearly 3,000-strong team of engineers and other workers whose key priority is to keep the electricity flowing through England and Wales. The high-voltage transmission network, a subsidiary of the publicly-listed National Grid company, comprises 4,500 miles of overhead lines, 1,500 miles of underground cables and more than 300 substations.

If that wasn’t enough of a responsibility, she’s also in charge of the Great Grid Upgrade, the ‘largest overhaul of the electricity grid in generations’. The project has two aims. First, to help the UK meet its ambitious target of becoming net zero by 2050 - mostly through switching to renewable energy sources. Second, to expand the system to meet the predicted 50% increase in demand for electric power by 2035, as more people adopt electric vehicles and heating systems.