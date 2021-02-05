What you need to know about setting up a subsidiary business in the EU

Brexit has changed the way that British companies do business with the EU and around the world. UK businesses looking to export into the bloc are getting to grips with reels of new red-tape, taxes and legislation.

In a bid to minimise some of the disruption, some have said they are considering setting up distribution or new office sites on the continent; some like Simon Spurrell, founder of the Cheshire Cheese Company, even say they were advised by government advisers to do so, reports the BBC.

What do business leaders looking to set up in the EU need to consider, when it comes to tax, people and products? What are the common mistakes that they should avoid? Management Today asked Steen Rosenfalck, senior partner at European business lawyers ebl miller rosenfalck for some advice.