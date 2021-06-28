What you need to know about White privilege

The recent controversy over White working class children underperforming in the education system got our columnist thinking about his old school.

Having attended Cardinal Hinsley Catholic Boys’ School way back in the day, I returned to serve two terms as a governor. I only live five miles away, but it may as well be on a completely different planet, such are the vagaries of London today.

A few years ago, they had next to no boys wanting to join the school and it was facing closure. Danny Coyle, the enterprising and brilliant head teacher, lobbied Brent Council on taking all the children of refugee families that had settled in the borough.

They soon had a mutually helpful solution, but he was in the ‘last chance saloon’.