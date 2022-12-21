The need-to-know terms for business leaders in 2023

What will this year’s latest buzzwords be?

by Éilis Cronin

“Hybrid working”, “The Great Resignation”, “quiet quitting”, “goblin mode”, “ghosting” - these terms have shaped the evolving world of business since the dawn of Covid.

As businesses gear up for the challenges a new year brings, NerdWallet’s business finance expert, Connor Campbell, has put together a summary of recent terminology to help business leaders navigate the workplace climate going forward:

‘Loud leaving’

As a potential direct response to workers “quiet quitting”, senior managers and business leaders began “loud leaving” - making a point of leaving the office on time and encouraging employees to do the same, ensuring they know they have no obligation to stay working late.

