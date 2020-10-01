You only need two days in the office to sustain company culture

One of the principal arguments against having widespread remote working is that you need people together in order to have a vibrant culture, or at least for the leadership to influence the culture.

If we accept Peter Drucker’s maxim that culture eats strategy for breakfast, this could be a major problem, so we decided to ask senior business people whether this was a dealbreaker for too much remote working.

The results of our survey with recruitment company Hays reveal that culture is very much top of mind when considering post-pandemic plans for the office.