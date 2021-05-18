Netflix’s former chief talent officer on values, culture and hybrid working

Patty McCord spent 14 years as Netflix’s chief talent officer. During that time the company grew from a US-focused DVD subscription business to a global entertainment giant with over 200 million subscribers.

Together with CEO Reed Hastings, McCord created Netflix’s Culture Deck. The 127-page document is as famous as it is influential. It did away with the idea that organisations require rigid HR structures and established five tenets on talent:

It is the role of managers to build great teams not control people; leaders should create the company culture; honesty is the only way to assess and improve performance; good talent managers approach problems from a business perspective first; and most importantly if you want your people to be successful, hire only fully-formed adults that can have open honest conversations.