Netflix’s former chief talent officer on values, culture and hybrid working
In conversation with Patty McCord.
Patty McCord spent 14 years as Netflix’s chief talent officer. During that time the company grew from a US-focused DVD subscription business to a global entertainment giant with over 200 million subscribers.
Together with CEO Reed Hastings, McCord created Netflix’s Culture Deck. The 127-page document is as famous as it is influential. It did away with the idea that organisations require rigid HR structures and established five tenets on talent:
It is the role of managers to build great teams not control people; leaders should create the company culture; honesty is the only way to assess and improve performance; good talent managers approach problems from a business perspective first; and most importantly if you want your people to be successful, hire only fully-formed adults that can have open honest conversations.