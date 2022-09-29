NetSuite CEO: Devote energy to your culture or "creeping bureaucracy" will strangle it

The first cloud computing CEO on good acquisitions, the power of AI, and what keeps him motivated

The Silicon Valley archetype is the perennially restless entrepreneur, scaling their business rapidly before leaving in search of the next big thing. But Evan Goldberg is the exception that proves the rule.

He founded NetSuite – the first cloud computing software provider and today an enterprise platform with customers all over the globe – in 1998, and has stayed with the business for much of the intervening period, returning to run it following its 2016 acquisition by long-time investor Oracle.

He told Management Today what it takes to stay at the top so long.