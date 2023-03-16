Neurodivergent employees will leave if their needs are not met, says research

There are significant benefits to being neurodivergent (ND) in the workplace; according to the Neurodiversity at Work 2023 report by accounting software company Sage, Neurodiversity in Business and Birkbeck University. ND employees often display hyperfocus and creativity, are innovative thinkers with good long-term memories and visual reasoning.

But the research also stumbled across an alarming statistic - nearly 43% of all ND employees are likely to leave their current role. There’s good news, however, as this number drops significantly when tailored adjustments are made to suit employees’ needs.

The study, which polled 1,117 ND people, found that the main challenges they face are around looking after their health (78%), concentration (76%), asking for help when they need it (70%), looking after their physical health (67%) and managing boundaries at work (64%).