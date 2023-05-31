Should a new CEO ever publicly criticise their company?

Criticising their company is not an obvious way for a new CEO to curry favour with employees, but is it ever effective in realising strategic objectives?

Whether it is fake news or obfuscating politicians, it can sometimes feel like the forces of disinformation dominate the social and political landscape and honesty is a value in retreat.

In this context, the actions of a small but growing contingent of newly-appointed CEOs who have publicly slated their companies’ performances could be seen as something to applaud.

Take, for example, Vodafone’s new CEO Margherita Della Valle, who recently declared the phone operator’s performance was “not…good enough”. Arguably, this could boost her credibility as a straight-talking leader who will not shy away from the scale of the task at hand.