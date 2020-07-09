A new etiquette for video meetings

Virtual calls are not the same as in-person conversations, so we need to change the rules of engagement.

When we raced to learn how to use Teams, Zoom or Google Meet as a substitute for face-to-face meetings with our colleagues, we didn’t have time to think about what might be the best way to communicate in the virtual world. We simply transferred our meetings from in-person to online, with the same assumptions about meeting format.

Now that we have some experience of virtual communication, it’s an opportunity to reinvent how we do our meetings online. What works in the real world doesn’t always transfer to the virtual. And in the virtual world there may be possibilities for communication that don’t exist in the real world.

Personality also has an impact on how we behave and how effective we are in online meetings compared with in-person. As a consultant, I get to work with a lot of different people in different settings and these are some of my observations: