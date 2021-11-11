A new leadership manifesto

In his first column for MT, the author of ‘No Bullsh*t Leadership’ and the global CEO of Havas Creative, Chris Hirst, argues the solution to all organisational problems is better leadership.

No 1: The problem and the solution

I hesitate to waste my time and yours on yet another column on leadership. Yet never has the subject been more important. We look around our world and see millions of people yearning for leaders who can help them fulfil their potential and help solve our growing list of problems.

Leadership has become a word devalued by overpromise and underdelivery, by the waffle of business schools and business books; whole industries have been built on the complexification of the subject. A 'Leadership Industrial Complex' if you will.

In the first instance, most of what they sell us is just snake-oil; it’s bullshit. But worse still, this industry has a vested interest in creating the perception of an elite and untouchable knowledge.