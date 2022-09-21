Is the new office jargon a sign that hybrid workers feel disconnected?

Hybrid working is changing the way we communicate with our colleagues

According to a recent national survey by leading research agency Perspectus Global and commissioned by The Access Group, 91% of those polled agree that hybrid working has changed the way we talk and communicate with our colleagues in the workplace.

69% of respondents felt the impact of the pandemic and subsequent trend towards hybrid working has increased the amount of specialist language and terminology being used in the workplace.

Of those surveyed, “touch base” was deemed the most annoying phrase (35%) at work, followed closely by “keep me in the loop” (31%), while “ping an email over” was identified as the third most irritating phrase (29%) in a post-pandemic workplace.