Could new starters learn more over lunch than in the office?

For outsiders, my languorous lunch meeting probably looked like slacking off. In reality, it was a learning opportunity.

With Covid restrictions easing, I recently ventured out of the suburbs and into the City for a business lunch - my first since March 2020.

In the face of Britain’s deepest recession in centuries, lunch meetings may seem like an extravagence at best. If there have been pay cuts or redundancies, taking time away from the desk to chit-chat over a glass of red could even seem callous.

Doubters may also wonder whether employees genuinely need to spend hours away from their desk to meet people in real life, when a year of remote working and coffee catch-ups have proved it’s perfectly doable virtually.