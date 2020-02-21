The new wellbeing problem (and what you can do about it)

You can tell a lot about a time by its maladies. In the days when Frederick Taylor’s scientific management was all the vogue, the chief worry was absenteeism (who knew that treating employees like disposable machines would make them reluctant to come to work?).

From the 1970s onwards, we started to become more concerned with presenteeism, the idea that workers show up when it’s better for everyone that they shouldn’t.

Now it seems we have a new problem: leaveism.