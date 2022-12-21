New Year reading for CEOs

1. No matter where you are in your career, having a comprehensive understanding of leadership basics will always serve you well. In Smart Leadership: The Ultimate Handbook for Great Leaders, Teach First founder Jo Owen equips leaders with the tools to progress in their leadership journey, from team-building to strategic planning, as well as addresses the challenges of remote leadership while hybrid working.

2. The Oxford Dictionary’s word of 2022 was “goblin mode”, but in the world of business perhaps it should be “hybrid working”. The rise of remote teams, hot desking and endless Zoom calls means that the traditional office space no longer works for the modern workforce. In this follow-up edition of Where is My Office?, first published in 2020, Chris Kane draws upon his extensive knowledge and experience in commercial property to investigate the brave new world of hybrid working in Where is My Office?: The Post-Pandemic Edition

3. Whatever your New Year's Resolutions might be, perhaps gaining a broader perspective should be one of them. Nikolas Badminton teaches CEOs just how to do this in Facing Our Futures, by drawing on years of experience as a consultant to provide leaders with the skills to prepare their organisations for whatever the future may hold.