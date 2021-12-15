The New Year reading list for CEOs

1. Award-winning sociologist Dr Helana Darwin explores the minefield of gender politics in Redoing Gender. For centuries, we have been taught that there are two genders: male or female. But through interviews and studies, the book brings to light the experience of nonbinary individuals so that others can relate to it with empathy.

2. The secret sauce behind many great leaders is a great career coach. But between juggling the demands of leading a company and actually having a personal life, who actually has time for one? Acclaimed businessman David Novak (who was behind Yum! Brands) and the sports coach behind major champions, Jason Goldsmith, have teamed up to teach you how to ‘self-coach’ in Take Charge of You.

3. The pandemic has accelerated a digital revolution and with it, unsustainable growth. Consequently, environmentalists are raising the alarm. Meanwhile, robots and AI are causing increased unemployment. Making The Global Economy Work For Everyone is an in-depth analysis on this apocalyptic future from leading economics academic, Maro Magnani. He diffuses the worrisome future to suggest how leaders and policy makers can balance innovation with sustainability through alternative growth models.