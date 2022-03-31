Newsweek CEO's eye-opening moment during the pandemic

"Your other children did that too. You just weren't here to see it". How the pandemic fundamentally changed Dev Pragad's approach to work-life balance.

When MT interviewed Newsweek CEO Dev Pragad recently, the focus was on his impressive turnaround of the traditional US media brand. It's a story filled with surprising twists and turns. But Pragad had a quieter revelation during the pandemic about the importance of relaxation and work-life balance. Here, he tells MT what's changed.

“You make a lot of sacrifices as a leader because of the sheer intensity of the job. I’m learning how to relax, but it’s not easy.