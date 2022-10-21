Where next when you face organisational breakdown?

Last Updated: 5 hours ago

The reality in the case of the Government is that the party’s fractious divide is now greater than ever, and its next leader must find a way of galvanising the Party to align behind common Governmental goals to tackle the state of crisis evident in the scale of the country’s current social and economic challenges, some of which have arguably been exacerbated by its own actions.

From resignations to allegations, damning words like broken, chaos and turmoil have dominated the media. It begs the question: what steps does a new leader need to take when faced with an organisation at breaking point?

They say a week is a long time in politics but in the case of this parliament, the cascade of chaos in the Commons continues to unfold by the hour.

There’s no doubt that whoever becomes PM has an incredibly difficult job ahead of them given the macro challenges. But first, they need to get a handle on the organisational issues. For any new leader coming into an organisation in disarray, their actions must be decisive, they must be swift and above all, they must be clearly communicated to avoid unhelpful speculation that may cause further damage to an organisation’s future position and reputation.

Here are three actions the UK Government (and organisations facing similar levels of chaos) should implement immediately to restore some calm and rebuild trust.

1. Diffuse tensions and restore composure

For an organisation with a fractious culture, feelings of mistrust and frustration are all too often exacerbated among employees when they feel a lack of direction and progress. When emotions are fraught, it is more likely that any conflict may escalate all too quickly, which can lead to a complete communications breakdown, the likes of which we saw reported on Wednesday evening following the Government’s vote on fracking.

A leader’s role is to set the tone and lead by example. A leader must demonstrate composure and control from the beginning for there to be a chance of restoring balance and creating a calmer, more controlled environment where colleagues can focus on doing their jobs and address the issues that are contributing to the organisation’s discord to determine the best route forwards. A manager that shows emotional intelligence will be in a much stronger position to diffuse situations and negotiate with colleagues to find ways of resolving conflict and work together to address the most pressing issues.

2. Establish control and rebuild trust

When an organisation has hit breaking point, its new leader must look to build a strong leadership cadre immediately by clearly setting out the new direction and culture they want to create for employees, stakeholders and customers.

Looking at the Conservative Party, for too long there’s been a consistent narrative that trust had been lost between its leaders – first Johnson then Truss, the Cabinet and the wider Party. Given an absence or breakdown of trust is one of the most common causes of division within a team, its new leader needs to find a way to rebuild this, firstly through the promotion of interpersonal trust between Cabinet members.

The same goes for a new leader joining any organisation. They must first look at ways to build trust and repair relationships with those within the senior leadership team and ensure this team shares the vision for change so they can communicate this effectively to their respective departmental teams. To move forward together, they must model trust and accountability in their own actions by demonstrating clarity, transparency, and open communication at all times.

3. Empower and engage employees

In organisations with an abundance of challenges, the most effective leaders are those who are able to put their own egos aside and recognise the need for empowering leadership in challenging times.

In many cases, a new leader may be coming into an organisation from another sector, different geography or without in-depth knowledge of the business’ products, services and customers. Empowering leaders are likely to see quicker and more effective results by recognising and aligning skills within teams that are already within the business and looking at where they can delegate responsibility – giving employees autonomy to work in ways that draw on their knowledge and experience of the business already in place.

By fostering a culture of empowerment by setting clear objectives, creating pathways for ongoing dialogue and supporting employees to focus on the task at hand, it’s much more likely that a leader can build a strong foundation for future success.

Image credit: Leon Neal via Getty Images