Are you too nice to be a leader?

The Leaders That Made Me: Blue State MD Hannah Johnson reflects on a boss who gave her some stark advice.

If you trace back how you developed as a leader, it can be easy to focus mainly on the successes, the high points that make it onto your CV.

For Hannah Johnson, the youngest MD across WPP-owned creative agency Blue State - and one of Management Today’s 35 Under 35 2020 - there have certainly been a few of those. Since she joined in 2016 the firm has grown by 20 per cent, building on a client list that includes Lloyds Banking Group, the Movember Foundation, UNICEF, the Cabinet Office, the Equality & Human Rights Commission and more.

But if you’re really honest, it’s often the low points in your career when you learn the most. And Johnson knows exactly when that moment was.