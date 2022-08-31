Nicky Stirling: The best leaders put their team first

Last Updated: 9 hours ago

Through every interaction with, or communication from, your manager an exchange is occurring. You are receiving something; an anchor, a mooring, an affirmation.

And if your reading of this article has just been interrupted by an email or telephone call from your manager… then lucky you!

Recently, I had the opportunity to speak at the Management Today Leadership Lessons conference on the Next Generation of Leadership.

You are receiving attention, at a time of attention scarcity. A lack of attention can lead to a feeling of exclusion, also known as the single greatest stressor a human being can experience. As humans we need this, our morale, levels of engagement, sense of security, safety and belonging within our team – and company – dips drastically if we don't get enough.

These are high stakes, and the implication for people leaders now, and those of the future, is profound.

Leadership non-negotiables

In the attention economy that surrounds us, what is being said on the art of effective leadership is becoming increasingly reduced to LinkedIn-friendly formats and podcast soundbites. There is a lot out there, but how much really holds true? What can leaders rely upon? What, intuitively, feels incontrovertible?

Alchemist is helping clients become clearer on their leadership non-negotiables; helping them understand the very real psychological and emotional responsibilities their leaders have towards their teams. The firm's clients are committed to retaining their best talent, their human beings, even during the Great Resignation.

At its core, this approach asks that all people leaders show an enduring desire to benefit and support others, regardless of personal cost.

For this approach to be attainable and accessible, an Alchemist learning experience for people leaders goes beyond offering tips and techniques for supporting team members.

These are all behaviours, pro-social behaviours. A team regularly exhibiting pro-social behaviours rapidly becomes a high performing team (see Google’s Project Aristotle), and just as importantly, becomes a team where everyone’s distinctive value is known and recognised.

The Pro-social payoff

Pro-social leaders dedicate their time to designing, constructing and constantly improving an ecosystem that makes a positive difference to the careers and lives of their team members, while their focus remains on the individuals that make up the team.

The aggregate effect of all people leaders approaching their role, in a pro-social way, can be staggering for clients. Their managers become the embodiment of what an organisation wants to be known for as an employer.

So, if you did receive an email or phone call at the start of this article from your manager, then pro-social leadership may be on its way to you, alchemy is on the horizon, or… Friday’s deadline has just been moved forward. Either way, happy to talk, nicks@thisisalchemist.com.

Nicky Stirling is the practice director at Alchemist.