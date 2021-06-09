Nigel Farage: “If we had a Presidential model, I’d consider running”

Workplace Evolution Podcast: The former UKIP leader on how he convinced non-voters to vote Leave, how to get rebels to conform and how he thinks he'll be remembered.

We don’t often have particularly controversial figures on Management Today, but we are interested in leadership in all its guises.

Love him or loathe him, Nigel Farage changed the course of history, building UKIP into a political movement capable of forcing David Cameron’s hand into promising a Brexit referendum, and convincing hundreds of thousands - if not millions - of non-voters to turn out and vote Leave.

In this episode of the Workplace Evolution podcast, in association with Management Today, Farage goes into rare and candid detail about how he did it. He talks to business psychologist Michael Costello about the power of humour, how he learned to craft speeches to make them sharable on YouTube, how to get a team of rebels to conform, what he really thought of UKIP members making offensive comments, what he thinks people will say about him after he’s dead and why he thinks his critics have him all wrong.