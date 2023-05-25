The nightmare that is a misunderstood email

How an email between boss and employee turned into an employment tribunal.

by Éilis Cronin

We’re all prone to email gaffes. Perhaps you’ve accidentally sent a message without attaching a very important document, or you’ve forgotten to remove the passive-aggressive sign off on an email to your boss. Sometimes we might misread an email and end up doing the opposite of what your colleague has asked you to do.

But in some instances, our attempts at communication fail catastrophically and turn into a nightmarish ordeal.

This is what happened to Alexander Goulandris, chief executive of paperless document firm Essdoc. He wrote what he thought was a harmless email to project manager Karina Gasparova, asking her to complete a task, using xx and ???? to stand in for missing data points. He also signed it with his initials AJG.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

Subscribe today and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • 10% off Management Today's Leadership Learning programme

Join today

 