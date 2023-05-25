The nightmare that is a misunderstood email

How an email between boss and employee turned into an employment tribunal.

We’re all prone to email gaffes. Perhaps you’ve accidentally sent a message without attaching a very important document, or you’ve forgotten to remove the passive-aggressive sign off on an email to your boss. Sometimes we might misread an email and end up doing the opposite of what your colleague has asked you to do.

But in some instances, our attempts at communication fail catastrophically and turn into a nightmarish ordeal.

This is what happened to Alexander Goulandris, chief executive of paperless document firm Essdoc. He wrote what he thought was a harmless email to project manager Karina Gasparova, asking her to complete a task, using xx and ???? to stand in for missing data points. He also signed it with his initials AJG.