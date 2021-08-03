How to nip self-doubt in the bud

If this summer of sports has taught us one thing, it is that even athletes at the very top of their game suffer at the fate of the gremlins inside their head. Where they differ from many of the high achievers in business though, is that they have been taught how to recognise when the doubting voices are getting the better of them and how to control them.

Take Andy Murray's fightback against Oscar Otte on Centre Court during Wimbledon this year. Murray has always displayed a very public battle with the saboteurs inside his head. This time it was clear though that he had doubts about his fitness and it was holding him back from playing the style of tennis that got him to the top of the men's game.

No matter how confident we are as individuals and leaders, we all have inner critics that cast doubt over our ability to do our jobs. All too often we let them surface and control the way we behave, the decisions that we make and prevent us from reaching our true potential.