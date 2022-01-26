No chance, last chance or second chance?

Vishal Garg – the Better.com boss who infamously fired 900 staff over Zoom ­– has returned to his post after receiving ‘executive coaching’ while on a leave of absence. Is this enough though? Do leaders really deserve a second chance? MT spoke to Thomas Kell, professor at University of Zurich, and author of 'The Next CEO: Board and CEO perspectives to be a successful CEO.

Q: Better.com’s boss is back – what’s your assessment on leaders being given second chances?

A: It’s a big topic. There’s an old-phrase which says the only people who don’t make mistakes are those who don’t do any work. One always has to realise that we are all human, and that part of being human is to make mistakes.