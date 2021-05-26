No, you don’t need a pregnancy loss policy

Opinion: Circumstances vary widely, so where does this microscopic attention to detail end?

by Helen Jamieson

In the last few weeks both Monzo and Channel 4 have announced new policies offering employees paid leave following a pregnancy loss such as a miscarriage, abortion or stillbirth. 

There is a strong, positive message behind these policies but in an increasingly rigid, policy-driven workplace this move further strips managers of the ability to manage individual needs.

Speaking from experience - as a HR veteran and also having experienced seven pregnancies but three live births  - I know the effects that a lost pregnancy can have. No policy can cover the huge variations in emotional and physical response to a miscarriage or stillbirth. For example, a woman with three children who has a miscarriage at six weeks may respond very differently to a woman who has spent £20,000 on IVF and then miscarries at 16 weeks. 

