No, we don't need a sexist WFH tax

It’s tempting to think that the collective effort to work from home and stop the spread of COVID-19 will be an equaliser for women by removing the stigma that has been for so long unfairly attached to remote working.

Then you see a proposal from Deutsche Bank, no less, to punish people who choose to work from home with a 5 per cent tax hike “for the privilege” - a slap in the face for gender equality.

The investment bank’s researchers argue that people working at home save money by spending less, which reduces economic activity and the tax it generates, as well as causing job losses.