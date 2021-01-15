No, we don't need vibrating social distancing bracelets

There are some weird and wonderful ideas for getting workers together safely, but whatever happened to common sense?

by Orianna Rosa Royle

A new product has landed in my inbox: vibrating bracelets.

By lighting up, buzzing and beeping when the wearer gets too close to others, this wearable technology will keep staff safely apart once offices reopen, or so its manufacturer claims.

Bizarre as it may sound, this isn’t even the first email I’ve had promoting social-distance-enforcing jewellery. 

