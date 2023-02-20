Nominations open for MT's inaugural 50 Most Impactful Leaders list

Last Updated: 8 hours ago

Management Today is compiling a list of the UK’s 50 most impactful business leaders – and we need your help.



The aim of the inaugural list is to identify the leaders who have had the biggest impact and added the most value to their company and the wider business sector.



We are looking for leaders whose work will have resulted in demonstrable and positive improvements for their company, results that would not have been replicated under a different leader.



Their actions may have enhanced the financial, ESG and/or diversity performance of the business. Or perhaps their actions have helped increase profits for their firm or increased their employee/customer retention rate.



Whatever their impact, we need your help to find the leaders who are most deserving of recognition.

We expect that the list, published later this year, will stimulate debate. More importantly, we want it to be a genuine celebration of the huge reserves of talent that exist among business leaders.



We are asking all readers to nominate as many people as they wish for inclusion on the list by filling out the short survey below. Please let us know who they are and what they have done that deserves recognition. Should you wish to make more than one nomination, all you need to do is to complete a fresh survey form for each nominee.



Nominees must be the CEO, or the top leader in a business. They can work in any industry, so long as their business is a British-headquartered private sector firm.



People are free to nominate themselves or indeed their family members or friends. However, such nominations will be weighted accordingly.



You can begin your nominations here. Please do share the link - we want as many nominations as possible.



