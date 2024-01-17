Nostalgia risks undermining the performance of ex-entrepreneur employees

Former entrepreneurs and prospective employers are underestimating the clash of cultures and norms that accompanies this kind of career transition.

by Jane Simms

- Former entrepreneurs seem to be in growing demand by organisations keen to tap into their creativity, proactivity and risk-taking, but both sides underestimate the clash of cultures and norms.

- Both employer and entrepreneur need to manage the transition carefully in order to harness the benefits and avoid burnout and negative behaviour.

Leaving paid employment to become an entrepreneur is a well-trodden career path. But recent research suggests that it’s not a one-way street: entrepreneurs are increasingly moving into paid employment – often in search of a better work-life balance.

