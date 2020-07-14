How not to handle redundancies

It can come back to bite you if you get it wrong.

More than 12,000 people lost their jobs in the first two days of July 2020 as SSP, WHSmith, easyJet, Airbus and others announced major redundancies.

As the government slowly starts to wind down its furlough scheme, many more executive teams across the country are facing the agonising decision of who should go and who should stay in order to keep their firms afloat.

It’s easy to think of redundancy as a short period of pain that must be endured for the long-term survival of the company, but if you’re not careful it can be the beginning of a whole new set of problems.