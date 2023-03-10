Now’s the time to consider alternatives to bank lending

It's not news that small and medium-sized businesses grappling with recovery after several tumultuous years want to hear. Concerns were recently reported among industry commentators that the proposed new Basel 3.1 banking rules are likely to put greater pressure on the supply of bank loans to UK SMEs and ramp up the cost of borrowing.

As government-backed temporary finance packages offered during the pandemic approach the end of their terms, accessing more permanent follow-on bank lending was already playing on many business owners’ minds. The memory of high street banks’ retreat from the SME market during the last downturn post-financial crisis looms large.

So now more than ever, it’s time to consider other options – and there are several alternative routes to finance that could work just as well or even better for small businesses. Private capital (provided by institutional investors or high net worth individuals rather than banks) is one alternative source that is becoming a force to be reckoned with in the market.