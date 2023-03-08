In numbers: homeworkers in the UK

It seems almost inconceivable that in just a few short years the world of work would look so different. Pre-2020, we never thought to question the 5-day working week and the notion of hybrid working was a rare occurrence - one might take the odd day working from home if they had a sick child or needed to be in to supervise the builders.

Before the pandemic, around one in eight (12%) working adults reported working from home, according to the ONS Annual Population Survey. However, according to the latest Public Opinions and Social Trends Survey, these figures have changed dramatically.

The number of adults working from home in a seven day period reached 49% during the peak of the pandemic (3 to 13 April and 11 to 14 June 2020). Two years later, when lockdown restrictions were lifted, this number only dropped by 9% to 38%. The most recent figures show that around 40% report working from home (25 January to 5 February 2023).