This nursery start-up shows innovation doesn’t have to be hi-tech

Briefing: Opportunities can be hidden in plain sight, say Ashwin Grover and Varun Chanrai, founders of Storal Learning.

by Stephen Jones

Thanks to Silicon Valley’s marketing nous, the term start-up tends to conjure up something radical, disruptive and devilishly hi-tech.

But as the story of nursery start-up Storal Learning shows, sometimes the opportunity to innovate can be found somewhere more prosaic.

Former Amazon category director Ashwin Grover and KPMG veteran Varun Chanrai didn’t really have an idea of what they wanted to do when they decided to found a business together in 2014, other than wanting it to present a genuinely sustainable opportunity. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package