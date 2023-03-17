Obituary: Francis Ingham, director-general, PRCA, and chief executive of ICCO

Following the news yesterday (March 16) that Francis Ingham had passed away after a short illness, the PR and comms industry has paid tribute to the PRCA director general.

When the former chair of the PRCA, Richard Houghton, interviewed Francis Ingham for the director-general’s role in 2007, he found Ingham “a breath of fresh air” in the PR industry.

“He was young, dynamic and had a practical plan for changing the association for the better,” remembers Houghton.

“His ambition, drive and focus became clear when arranging one of our regular meetings. He said he could only meet me for a coffee as he had two breakfasts, two lunches and two dinners with members and prospective members in the diary from Monday to Thursday for the foreseeable future. Francis was doing what he did best – cajoling, selling, arm-twisting and challenging. He was building the PRCA into the world’s biggest PR association and a real force for change in the UK and internationally.”