Is it okay to spy on my staff if I think they're slacking off?

Everything you wanted to know about employee surveillance but were afraid to ask.

by Charlotte Marshall and Emma Vennesson

Barclays came under fire in the media earlier this year for its use of surveillance software that monitors and collects data on employees’ activities.

The bank had installed software on its systems that monitored employees’ computer activity in real time, as well as the amount of time they spent logged in each day, with some staff reportedly receiving emails that they had not spent enough time working productively, or ‘in the zone’, as one Barclays manager described it, and should cut down on breaks.

Following the resulting media furore, Barclays subsequently withdrew the software, explaining that its implementation was to raise general productivity and improve its processes. 

