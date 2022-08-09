Old is gold: Why the creative industry shouldn’t overlook the over-50s

Only 12% of people over the age of 50 are the lead characters in adverts at the moment. “They’re either on a stairlift, a cruise or on the phone to their neighbour to talk about equity release,” says Nicky Bullard, chief creative officer at marketing and communications agency MullenLowe Group.

Rarely, if ever, do you see this generation advertising the latest makeup brand or underwear, despite making up a significant portion of the customers who purchase such products. “We’re totally invisible while millennials and Gen Zed are everywhere,” she adds.

As a result, people over the age of 50 are understandably upset. Research from Kantar and MullenLowe’s The Invisible Powerhouse report, which looks into the different attitudes and behaviours of the over-50s, shows that 80% of people over 50 said they were unhappy about how they are represented in marketing and advertising while 7% were really angry. Around 66% felt invisible or ignored and 15% felt depressed because of a lack of representation.