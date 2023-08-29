Older entrepreneurs hold the keys to game-changing innovation, says research
Governments and businesses neglect the latent innovation potential of older workers at their peril, new research suggests.
Summary:
1. Entrepreneurialism is not the sole preserve of the young. Late-career entrepreneurs create the most economic value by introducing radical innovations that disrupt markets.
2. Governments and employers should harness the latent entrepreneurialism among their older managers to drive innovation in both new and established businesses.